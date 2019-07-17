As Halliburton Company (HAL) Market Value Declined, Tradition Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding by $1.15 Million; Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Encana (ECA) Holding by $392,763

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 9.35 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Company (HAL) by 31.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 39,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,575 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, up from 125,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $22.24. About 4.26M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Raymond James: Halliburton’s Performance Will Improve This Year, Into 2020 – Benzinga” on April 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Utilization Improved In Q2 2019, With Stable Demand And Pricing Expected In The Hydraulic Fracturing Market Through 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Credit Suisse Best Ideas List Still Has 50% Implied Upside for 8 Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton: Beaten-Down Dividend Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Halliburton Company’s (NYSE:HAL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.06% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 1.76 million shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Personal Cap Advsr has 8,090 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mai Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 38,148 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Systems. Washington Trust Bank & Trust reported 99,692 shares. Epoch Prtn holds 686,854 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd holds 0.02% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 15,720 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 36,400 shares. Blair William And Il reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Srb Corp accumulated 22,983 shares. Miller Howard Investments New York has 51,174 shares. Moreover, Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 32,907 shares. The California-based One Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.32% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 63,546 shares to 20,445 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,307 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc Ads (NYSE:DEO).