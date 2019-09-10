As Halliburton Company Common (HAL) Share Value Declined, Country Trust Bank Lifted Its Holding; Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Share Price Rose While Oxbow Advisors Decreased Position

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Halliburton Company Common (HAL) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 46,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 563,691 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.52 million, up from 516,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Halliburton Company Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.25B market cap company. The stock increased 4.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 12.69 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 7,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 34,545 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 42,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 26.82M shares traded or 39.23% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/03/2018 – Emerging FX Most Vulnerable in Wells Fargo’s Trade-War Playbook; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CFO SAYS FEDERAL RESERVE’S CONSENT ORDER CAP WILL PUSH BANK’S EFFICIENCY RATIO ABOVE 59 PERCENT FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $5.9 Billion; Diluted EPS of $1.12; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: CO. WILL PAY $480M; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Are Said to Improperly Alter Documents; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Plans To Integrate Corporate, Investment Bank; Layoffs May Follow; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Must Pay $97 Million For Wage And Labor Violations — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – CFPB’s Wells Fargo Fine is Largest Against a Bank So Far in Trump Administration

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Johnson Counsel Inc has 0.01% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 8,299 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 1.24 million shares stake. Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 54,131 shares. Howland Lc holds 13,030 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 140,988 shares. Lmr Prns Llp invested 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Hilton Capital Management Limited Liability reported 9,610 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.09% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Estabrook Management owns 1,425 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Energ Opportunities Cap Ltd owns 91,577 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability stated it has 9,452 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 737,825 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc has 13,002 shares. New Jersey-based Condor has invested 0.1% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). M&T State Bank Corp owns 0.03% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 197,198 shares.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Healthcare Sector Etf (XLV) by 5,313 shares to 8,450 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 446,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 478 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc. Common (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 25,000 shares to 39,006 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 39,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.18B for 10.17 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland & Co Invest Counsel Adv accumulated 3,132 shares. Strs Ohio holds 3.77 million shares. Boltwood Management holds 1.86% or 58,895 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsr invested in 1.23 million shares or 0.42% of the stock. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp has invested 0.61% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Peoples Fincl Service owns 29,384 shares. Sterneck Capital Limited Liability accumulated 37,218 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Bruni J V Comm Comm owns 7,916 shares. Berkshire Hathaway stated it has 409.80M shares or 9.93% of all its holdings. Linscomb & Williams reported 88,334 shares. 81,693 were reported by Gabelli & Advisers Incorporated. Washington Tru Company owns 98,490 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas accumulated 0.89% or 122,465 shares. Numerixs Technology reported 89,400 shares. Texas Cap Bancorporation Tx holds 0.63% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 7,205 shares.

