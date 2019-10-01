As Halliburton Co Hldg (HAL) Market Valuation Declined, John G Ullman & Associates Cut Its Stake; Wealthtrust Axiom Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Position by $324,262

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co Hldg (HAL) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 156,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 67,028 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, down from 223,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co Hldg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 6.85M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc sold 1,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,350 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.61 million, down from 29,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $224.75. About 26.01 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Pete Najarian: From the desk of @HalftimeReport $AAPL Wearables has not only become its fastest-growing revenue source behind; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA ACQUIRES MACPROFESSIONALS, THE APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 08/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever:; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 04/05/2018 – 05/01 The Cable – Tariffs, Mnuchin & Apple; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates iPad With Stylus Support; 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts; 06/04/2018 – Apple tells TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $568.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 665 shares to 1,665 shares, valued at $781,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 21,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.02 million for 12.47 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

