As Halliburton Co (HAL) Valuation Declined, Cacti Asset Management Trimmed Holding; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Increased Carnival (CCL) Position by $620,750

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 94.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 36,245 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 694,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock decreased 5.09% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $17.72. About 13.19 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 307,325 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59M, up from 294,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock decreased 4.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 3.67 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, worth $930,000.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 10,636 shares to 298,271 shares, valued at $23.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,212 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.10M for 11.97 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.