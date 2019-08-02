As Halliburton Co (HAL) Stock Value Declined, American Assets Investment Management Lifted Its Holding; Qvt Financial LP Decreased Stake in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) as Market Value Declined

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $100.83. About 1,063 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 40.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 69,800 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 49,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 709,988 shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, a Louisiana-based fund reported 46,100 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.19% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 12,094 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 2.60M shares. Axa has 0.01% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Alexandria Lc accumulated 0.29% or 68,239 shares. Salem Cap Mngmt accumulated 115,825 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Loews Corp stated it has 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.07% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Moreover, Bancorporation Of America De has 0.03% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 220 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 153,531 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv holds 24,981 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Carmignac Gestion holds 296,893 shares.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Halliburton Company (HAL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Halliburton Company’s (NYSE:HAL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halliburton Is Making The Right Moves – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil Flat, Seesaws On Demand Fears – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Halliburton: Beaten-Down Dividend Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.38 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.60M for 18.27 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91 billion and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fts International Inc by 349,100 shares to 768,226 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keane Group Inc by 182,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 840,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 145% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NXST or NFLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Strong Buy Stocks the Street Loves – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 613 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 8 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Liability Company. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Cardinal Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ct has invested 1.1% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com holds 1,055 shares. 185,387 were reported by Principal Gru. Hound Partners Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1.26 million shares. Tributary Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 2.5% or 317,456 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.02% or 332,502 shares. Windacre Partnership Ltd Company has 10.38% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 1.72M shares. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 465 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Fund Mngmt has 2,896 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 51,603 shares.