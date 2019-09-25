As Halliburton Co (HAL) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Psagot Investment House LTD Has Raised Position; Lomas Capital Management Trimmed Voya Finl (VOYA) Position as Stock Price Rose

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 60,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 631,784 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.94 million, down from 691,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.57. About 1.12M shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 39666.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 644,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 646,198 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.70 million, up from 1,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 9.79 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $154,800 activity.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 7,833 shares to 6,952 shares, valued at $293,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Hong Ko (EWH) by 450,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,247 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant(Ctsh) (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Invesco Limited has invested 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 93,927 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership owns 22,792 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Inc Adv, New York-based fund reported 22,453 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 5,245 shares. Bartlett Communications Lc accumulated 133 shares. Advisor Partners Limited reported 0.05% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Incorporated holds 0.01% or 85,572 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Financial Limited Company holds 0.01% or 2,315 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 0.02% stake. 46,937 are held by Sigma Planning Corporation. Fiduciary Tru Co reported 46,855 shares stake. Sumitomo Life Insur Communication holds 0.07% or 24,240 shares.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.49 million for 9.74 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $100,557 activity.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $930.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 122,851 shares to 751,649 shares, valued at $37.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).