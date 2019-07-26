As Halliburton Co (HAL) Stock Price Declined, Covalent Partners Trimmed Its Position; Phillips 66 (PSX) Position Has Increased by Arvest Trust Company

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 13,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 233,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, down from 246,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 12.28M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 36.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 11,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,865 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 31,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $101.57. About 3.59 million shares traded or 26.12% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shareholders Booked A 19% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Phillips 66 (PSX), Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Report Elimination of Incentive Distribution Rights – StreetInsider.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Watch When Kinder Morgan Reports Its Q2 Results – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,843 shares to 145,525 shares, valued at $27.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 2,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,025 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 8,600 shares to 43,255 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

