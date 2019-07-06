As Halliburton Co. (HAL) Stock Price Declined, Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Boosted Position by $1.30 Million; Calix (CALX) Shareholder Horrell Capital Management Raised Holding

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 82.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 44,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,106 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 54,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 7.46M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 326,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.16M market cap company. It closed at $6.67 lastly. It is down 6.56% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 08/03/2018 – Fiber Innovator SandyNet Delivers Next Generation Gigabit Experience with Calix AXOS Gfast and GPON Solutions; 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Calix Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 14/03/2018 – Dakota Central Leverages Calix Marketing Cloud to Create New Revenue Streams and Deliver Exceptional Subscriber Experiences; 07/03/2018 Gibson EMC Launches Next Generation Gigabit Services with Calix AXOS E7-2 GPON and Calix Cloud Solutions; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 10/04/2018 – Calix to Post First Quarter 2018 Stockholder Letter with Results on May 8th; 21/03/2018 – West River Telecom Elevates their Subscriber Experience with Premium Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Mesh Enhanced Carrier-Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cloud; 29/03/2018 – Arkwest Communications Rapidly Adopts Calix AXOS for Complete Next-Generation Network Transformation; 09/05/2018 – Calix at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Bridgeway Mngmt owns 17,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 40,500 shares stake. Art Lc invested in 0.01% or 16,414 shares. One Trading Lp owns 16,618 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 14,575 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 692,495 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 38,400 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt accumulated 48,184 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Chicago Equity Ltd reported 0.01% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Moreover, Secor Lp has 0.26% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 160,740 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communications Ltd Co holds 212,600 shares. Heartland Advsr holds 216,800 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 65,229 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 63,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04M and $195.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NYSE:NOK) by 150,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brightcove Ince (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,859 shares, and cut its stake in Secureworks Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Mellon owns 6.87 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 39,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.39% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 224 are held by C M Bidwell And Associates. Aristotle Capital Ltd invested in 8.39M shares or 1.46% of the stock. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Skylands Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 9,950 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Seabridge Investment Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Moreover, Hartford Financial Management Inc has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Sanders Capital Limited Co accumulated 3.25% or 23.16 million shares. Raymond James Associate holds 1.42M shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 149,984 shares. Eagle Glob Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 9,555 shares. National Pension invested in 0.11% or 947,179 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 7,759 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $75,120 activity.