As Halliburton Co (HAL) Stock Declined, Guinness Asset Management LTD Cut Its Stake; Gagnon Advisors Increases Holding in Five9 (FIVN)

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 31,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 116,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.96M, up from 84,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 622,397 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 363,386 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.26M, down from 378,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 13.26 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Down Entire Venezuelan Oil-Services Business

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Crude Oil Rockets; Now What? – Investorplace.com” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Barclays Downgrades Halliburton (HAL) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.09 million for 12.66 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,780 shares to 83,350 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 51,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited accumulated 7.58M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cetera Ltd Liability Co reported 12,857 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 335,000 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.16% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Moreover, Sta Wealth Management has 0.07% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.29% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Lee Danner And Bass holds 0.54% or 226,440 shares. Fiduciary Tru owns 46,855 shares. 100,696 are held by United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 5,245 are owned by Whittier Of Nevada. Montgomery Invest holds 0.13% or 13,300 shares in its portfolio. 201,394 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Park Corporation Oh reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $154,800 activity.

