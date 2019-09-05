As Halliburton Co (HAL) Stock Declined, Energy Opportunities Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.71 Million; As Western Digital Com (WDC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Argi Investment Services Has Increased Stake

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 39.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 59,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 91,577 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 150,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $18.76 lastly. It is down 45.61% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp Com (WDC) by 37.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 17,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 63,699 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 46,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $59.33. About 6.30M shares traded or 6.47% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Multifactor Intl Etf by 16,683 shares to 195,138 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp Com (NYSE:EXC) by 28,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,952 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P500 Etf Trust Tr Unit Etf (SPY).

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mind the Huawei Risk When It Comes to the MU Stock Price – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Media Providers Scramble to Capitalize on the eSport Phenomenon – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Seagate Technology a Solid Dividend Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Seagate’s (STX) Subsidiary Commences Cash Tender Offers – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Low-Risk Way to Trade Micron Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78M and $43.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.09 million for 12.68 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Halliburton 2019 Third Quarter Conference Call – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) While The Price Tanked 69% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) For Its Next Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

