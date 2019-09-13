As Halliburton Co (HAL) Shares Declined, Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Raised by $6.84 Million Its Holding; Cannell Peter B & Company Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Increased as Stock Value Rose

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 4,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 104,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.63M, up from 99,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $120.18. About 9.93M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Feb. Composite PMI: Summary; 18/05/2018 – RELX NV RELN.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 20.8 EUROS FROM 20 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Revenue $15.1B; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS BANK CAN EARN 17 PCT RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 09/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Apr 12; 23/03/2018 – GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD GOGL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11.5 FROM $11; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS IN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 535.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 311,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 369,085 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.39M, up from 58,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 5.94 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at

