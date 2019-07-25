As Halliburton Co (HAL) Shares Declined, Stanley Capital Management Has Lifted by $710,500 Its Holding; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Lifted Its Enterprise Products (EPD) Position by $128.59 Million; Share Value Rose

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,754 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, up from 119,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 11.06 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Products (EPD) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 4,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 425,527 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38B, up from 421,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 2.53 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 25 shares to 12,542 shares, valued at $3.43 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index Fd (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Global Advsr Ltd accumulated 7.18 million shares or 8.17% of the stock. Capital Advsrs Ltd Ltd Company invested in 0.12% or 15,096 shares. 981 are owned by Contravisory Mgmt. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited holds 3.06% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 2.23M shares. Department Mb Bankshares N A owns 3,548 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Co owns 1.38 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 185,482 shares. Town And Country Bancorporation And Tru Co Dba First Bankers Tru Co owns 50,127 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Cv Starr Co accumulated 450,000 shares or 5.75% of the stock. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Incorporated has 17,549 shares. North Star Mngmt Corp has 17,093 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hightower Ltd reported 0.56% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Rh Dinel Counsel owns 57,500 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. B Riley Wealth Inc reported 0.51% stake.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in the Energy Sector – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Energy Stock Is on Track for Explosive Growth – The Motley Fool” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “If You’re Retired, Consider Buying These 3 Energy Stocks – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Oil Stocks to Buy, Whatever Oil Prices Do – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 Top Stocks for Retirees – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Halliburton (HAL) PT Lowered to $30 at Citi on Weak CapEx Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) While The Price Tanked 69% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halliburton: This Could Be A Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Halliburton Company (HAL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Halliburton: Beaten-Down Dividend Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.