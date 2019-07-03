As Halliburton Co (HAL) Shares Declined, Holder Causeway Capital Management Trimmed by $49.89 Million Its Holding; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Rbf Capital Has Cut Holding by $1.03 Million

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 1.72 million shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9.42M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275.97M, down from 11.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 6.15 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES ITS CAPITAL SPENDING AT $2 BILLION FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 24,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.76 million, down from 824,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 4.32 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 06/04/2018 – Finance Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 22/03/2018 – CARBINE RESOURCES LTD – RESOLVED TO CEASE ALL PROJECT EXPENDITURE AND STOP ALL WORK ASSOCIATED WITH MOUNT MORGAN PROJECT, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% of Pieris Pharma; 20/05/2018 – Abigail Bunce, Justin Morgan; 27/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY GENDER PAY GAP WIDENS TO 73% FOR BONUSES; 29/03/2018 – Tracy Morgan Brings Comedy to L.A. for “ln Stitches: A Night of Laughs” on April 27; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman hires Max Ritter from Morgan Stanley as head of LatAm M&A – Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5100P FROM 5000P; 08/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/05/2018 – RAPID7 INC RPD.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $23

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 50,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starrett L S Co (NYSE:SCX) by 70,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 9.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Stryker Corporation (SYK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Margaret Dorman Appointed as Range Director NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Range-Bound: Fear Of Missing Out Keeps Floor Under Market, But Gains Hard To Come By – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “New Morgan Stanley GIFT Cures Program to Advance Drug Discovery Research into Life-Saving and Life-Enhancing Cures and Treatments – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley: A Bank To Watch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 3.06M shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. 86,063 are held by First Citizens Bank & Trust & Tru. Dupont Capital accumulated 144,860 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs accumulated 45,977 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 699,319 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Lourd Capital Ltd Llc owns 10,419 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kansas-based Ima Wealth Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Harvey Mngmt holds 1.9% or 93,540 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt Inc holds 5.55 million shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Wharton Business Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,887 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.22% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 96,000 are held by Andra Ap. Barnett & reported 950 shares stake. 8,000 are held by Westover Cap Llc.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $75,120 activity.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on July, 22 before the open. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HAL’s profit will be $253.46 million for 19.69 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Halliburton Isn’t Out Of The Woods Yet – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Utilization Improved In Q2 2019, With Stable Demand And Pricing Expected In The Hydraulic Fracturing Market Through 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halliburton Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 21, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Halliburton Slides While American Airlines Flies – Motley Fool” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.