As Halliburton Co (HAL) Shares Declined, Covalent Partners Has Cut Its Stake by $2.18 Million; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Cut Holding in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) by $627,250 as Market Value Declined

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 42.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 99,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 134,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, down from 233,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.47. About 4.97M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 27/05/2018 – ARAMCO AWARDS HALLIBURTON CONTRACT FOR UNCONVENTIONAL GAS PROJ; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 4,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 24,101 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, down from 28,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $55.01. About 1.97M shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 03/04/2018 – HDFC: AS AT DEC 31, AMOUNT IN PROVISIONS/CONTINGENCIES INR48.9B; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK INTRODUCES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 0.4 PERCENT VERSUS 0.44 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 25/05/2018 – MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS AND RESORTS INDIA LTD MAHH.NS SAYS HDFC MUTUAL FUND RAISES STAKE IN CO BY 2.01 PCT TO 7.34 PCT; 22/03/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS SOLD INR64.53B OF LOANS IN PRECEDING 12 MONTHS; 03/04/2018 – HDFC EXPECTS TO REPORT INR3B PROFIT ON INVESTMENT SALE IN 4Q; 09/04/2018 – HDFC: REVISION IN RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 1,039 shares. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Financial Architects has 1,119 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bp Public Ltd stated it has 36,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. King Luther Corporation owns 229,079 shares. Brown Advisory holds 38,781 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kistler has invested 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 196,866 shares. Moreover, Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Moreover, Toth Financial Advisory has 0.02% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Jones Lllp owns 84,287 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0.03% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 3.97M shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.05% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 118,233 shares.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.09M for 12.48 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $154,800 activity.

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $1.68B for 13.89 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $962.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 280,511 shares to 563,822 shares, valued at $18.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G) by 66,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI).