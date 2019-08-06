As Halliburton Co. (HAL) Shares Declined, Armstrong Shaw Associates Raised Stake by $1.30 Million; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, Wagner Bowman Management Lowered Position

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $207.72. About 2.15 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 82.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 44,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 99,106 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 54,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $19.81. About 9.41 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Halliburton (HAL) PT Lowered to $30 at Citi on Weak CapEx Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tweedy Browne Buys 2 Stocks, Adds to 3 in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton tops estimates on strong international demand – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Sin Stocks to Buy That Are Trading at Bargain Prices – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 412 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc accumulated 1.47 million shares. 117,019 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Limited Com. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 47,132 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability holds 181,708 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jennison Associates Limited Liability holds 0% or 167,922 shares. Barnett & holds 1,000 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 52,310 shares. Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 0.35% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Jane Street Gp Ltd owns 143,863 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advsr reported 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Montana-based First Interstate Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Oakbrook Invs owns 0.13% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 70,970 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.81 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Home Depot Posts Mixed Q1 Results, Reaffirms Guidance – Benzinga” on May 21, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Home Depot shoppers threaten to boycott after learning the co-founder gave millions to help elect Trump – MarketWatch” published on July 08, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Jana Partners Axes a Third of Profitable HD Supply Activist Stake – GuruFocus.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Retail Earnings Preview: Keep A WATCH On Stocks In This New Acronym – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “After A Rainy Q1, Home Depot Analysts Look At Consumer Trends, Chinese Tariffs – Benzinga” with publication date: May 22, 2019.