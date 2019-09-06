As Halliburton Co (HAL) Share Value Declined, Stanley Capital Management Upped Its Holding; As Rogers (ROG) Market Value Declined, Mycio Wealth Partners Raised by $3.61 Million Its Holding

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 26.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 22,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 107,980 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16 million, up from 85,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.35. About 76,713 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 143,754 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 119,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.92. About 6.40M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Oil Rivals Recruit (Correct); 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Invest Il invested in 0.07% or 19,350 shares. Us Bank De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 139,010 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 54,131 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 238,233 shares. 1,625 are owned by Psagot Inv House Limited. 1St Source Natl Bank stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Toronto Dominion National Bank has 1.11M shares. Channing Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 66,517 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Mgmt Of Virginia stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Amer Century has invested 0.13% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank reported 25,131 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership has 25,912 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

