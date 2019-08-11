As Halliburton Co (HAL) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Voya Investment Management Upped Holding; Peninsula Asset Management Has Lifted Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Position

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 450,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 2.43M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.15M, up from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 13.35M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40M and $138.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Future of Microsoft Stock Is Brighter Than You Think – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bull lifts MSFT target before earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 1.63% or 612,641 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 39,966 shares. 85,240 were accumulated by Benedict Advsrs. Blue Fincl invested in 4.27% or 68,949 shares. Diker Lc owns 15,351 shares. Marietta Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested 3.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aravt Ltd Llc reported 4.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Caledonia Invs Public Limited Co accumulated 476,767 shares. Covington owns 343,745 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A holds 2.11% or 124,928 shares in its portfolio. 476,286 are owned by Trillium Asset Management Limited. Parus Fin (Uk) Ltd accumulated 377,195 shares or 14.17% of the stock. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis has 64,425 shares for 5.44% of their portfolio. Finance Advantage accumulated 800 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 11,152 shares to 18,142 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 14,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,694 shares, and cut its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA).

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Had A ‘Key Reversal’ After Smashing Earnings, Take Profits, Trim Positions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tweedy Browne Buys 2 Stocks, Adds to 3 in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Halliburton (HAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Halliburton tops estimates on strong international demand – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.