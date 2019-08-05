As Halliburton Co (HAL) Share Value Declined, Holder First Foundation Advisors Upped Its Position; Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Increased Its Mckesson (MCK) Stake by $4.00 Million

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 45,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 533,825 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64M, up from 488,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 7.86M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Wrote Down All of Remaining Investment in Venezuela During 1Q; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 92.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 34,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 71,351 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 37,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $145.3. About 774,735 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD RELEASES FINDINGS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION; 23/04/2018 – McKesson’s Board Clears Itself of Wrongdoing on Opioid Oversight; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Bd of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Drug distributors down on opioid epidemic risk – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Qiagen Slips Up but Is Far From Broken – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “McKesson Corp (MCK) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 34,233 shares to 72,201 shares, valued at $9.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 2,016 shares. Kiltearn Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.90 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) holds 0.02% or 442 shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based North Star Asset has invested 0.06% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 3,045 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Malaga Cove Capital Lc reported 7,050 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 15,981 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 3,785 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 554 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Petrus Trust Lta has 0.04% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 1,707 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 1,812 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gibraltar Cap Mngmt holds 25,530 shares or 3% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc invested in 782,470 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 73,557 shares. Fruth Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 143,863 are held by Jane Street Group Inc Inc Lc. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.06% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 167,544 shares. 31,086 are held by Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 4.65M shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 323,676 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 3.64 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0.2% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 30.41 million shares. Valley Advisers Inc reported 170 shares. Nomura Asset Management Co holds 149,984 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 2.53M shares. Mariner Limited Liability accumulated 23,550 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Ca invested in 66,450 shares. Moors & Cabot, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 63,832 shares.