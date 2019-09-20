As Halliburton Co. (HAL) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Tower Bridge Advisors Lowered Stake; As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Shares Rose, Jabodon Pt Company Has Upped Stake by $1.02 Million

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 64.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 7,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 18,475 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59M, up from 11,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 80,140 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 62.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 96,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 57,560 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31B, down from 153,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.77. About 2.06 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock reported 3.25 million shares. Asset Mngmt Inc has 3,350 shares. Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.25% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 50,483 shares. Farmers Merchants invested in 0% or 23 shares. Pacifica Invs Ltd Com has invested 8.06% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Boston invested in 1.01 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Llc reported 6,425 shares. Ls Limited Liability Co reported 2,459 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 87,440 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.57% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 2 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 2,216 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assocs holds 0.01% or 67,697 shares in its portfolio. Smith Thomas W has 0.82% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 8,500 shares.

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $128.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,142 shares to 2,467 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $154,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 103,352 are held by Cushing Asset Mgmt L P. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.11% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Captrust Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 34,662 shares. Parametric Port Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 244,668 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whitnell And Communication stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Limited Company stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 1.17M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Chevy Chase Tru Holdings Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.06% or 13,524 shares. 16,695 are owned by Doheny Asset Management Ca. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 421,660 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).