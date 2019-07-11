As Halliburton Co (HAL) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Toronto Dominion Bank Cut by $101.72 Million Its Holding; As Avx New (AVX) Stock Price Declined, Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Increased by $872,253 Its Position

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 76.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 3.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.38M, down from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 15.32M shares traded or 23.62% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Wrote Down All of Remaining Investment in Venezuela During 1Q; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 169,426 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 1.14% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 03/04/2018 – AppViewX Brings in Enhanced Automation, Extended Cloud Support and Faster Troubleshooting in AVX 12.3 Release; 30/04/2018 – AVX Earns 2017 TTI Supplier Excellence Award; 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX; 01/05/2018 – AVX is Sponsoring & Attending EDS 2018; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – PURPOSE OF PARTNERSHIP IS DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING AND SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN FUEL GENERATION AND DELIVERY SOLUTIONS AND OTHER RELATED SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – AVX Introduces New Ultra-Broadband Resistors; 04/04/2018 – AVX: A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 09/04/2018 – AVX Releases the First Industrial Poke-Home Connector Without a Wire Stop; 03/05/2018 – AVX Releases New High-Performance MLO Band-Pass Filters for RF/Microwave Applications; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AFTER CLOSING, PARTNERSHIP WILL BE RENAMED AVX/KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

