As Halliburton Co (HAL) Share Price Declined, Reilly Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $808,390; As Overstock Com Del (Put) (OSTK) Shares Rose, Oz Management LP Has Upped Its Stake

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 94.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 36,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 2,315 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53,000, down from 39,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 5.86M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18; 27/05/2018 – ARAMCO AWARDS HALLIBURTON CONTRACT FOR UNCONVENTIONAL GAS PROJ; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (Put) (OSTK) by 214.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 107,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 81.47% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Overstock Com Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 1.52M shares traded. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 22/05/2018 – TZERO AND BOX DIGITAL MARKETS ANNOUNCE JOINT VENTURE TO LAUNCH INDUSTRY’S FIRST SECURITY TOKEN EXCHANGE; 24/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC – ELIO MOTORS ANNOUNCED IT EXPECTS TO LAUNCH A SECURITY TOKEN OFFERING TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, FUND PRODUCTION OF ELIO VEHICLE; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline o; 07/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Overstock.com, Inc. and Certain Officers — OSTK; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 03/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 14/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Overstock.com, Inc; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 06/04/2018 – Overstock Names Gregory Iverson CFO, Replacing Robert Hughes — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Overstock.com: Saum Noursalehi Becomes CEO of TZERO

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $154,800 activity.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11 million and $797.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 9,836 shares to 94,889 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 13,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Management Limited Liability Com owns 0.05% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 2.05M shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.09% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.05% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Fire Grp Inc Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Salient Advsrs has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Macquarie Limited reported 28.18 million shares. Hilton Management Ltd Co holds 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 9,610 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 74,922 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Credit Suisse Ag holds 2.17M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 117,180 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology Inc invested in 0.12% or 18,301 shares. Kistler owns 2,883 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 66.26M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.09 million for 12.51 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold OSTK shares while 24 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 18.47 million shares or 5.01% less from 19.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 23,075 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 11,564 shares. Trellus Mgmt Limited Co holds 1.66% or 90,000 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 41,913 shares. Advisory invested in 20,047 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 17,737 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 600,000 shares. 4.19 million were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Hightower Advisors Lc reported 8,222 shares stake. J Goldman And Communications Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 20,504 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,132 shares stake. Legal General Group Inc Plc owns 0% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 5,321 shares. 24,662 are owned by Oaktop Capital Mngmt Ii Lp. 167,404 were reported by D E Shaw &.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $450,009 activity. The insider TABACCO JOSEPH J JR bought $418,050.