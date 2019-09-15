As Halliburton Co (HAL) Share Price Declined, Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trimmed Its Stake; Callahan Advisors Has Lowered Holding in General Mills (GIS) by $971,776 as Valuation Rose

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 25.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 18,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 54,764 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88M, down from 73,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 2.97 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 48.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 79,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 84,287 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92M, down from 163,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 10.20M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.68 million for 17.52 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 200 were accumulated by Focused Wealth. Farmers Trust holds 0.37% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 25,290 shares. Optimum Invest invested in 0.01% or 720 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 10,510 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corporation owns 35,968 shares. Capstone Limited Liability Company holds 9,655 shares. Carroll Assoc Inc invested in 9,269 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.54% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Spectrum Mgmt Group Inc holds 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 3,380 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 5,252 shares. Parsons Capital Incorporated Ri accumulated 20,908 shares. Howard Management reported 20,200 shares stake. 6,542 were accumulated by Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 0.45% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 307,319 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs accumulated 800 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $557.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 3,333 shares to 50,963 shares, valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,301 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $44.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Inter Term Bd Etf (BIV) by 76,045 shares to 6.23 million shares, valued at $539.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 7,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).

