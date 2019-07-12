As Halliburton Co. (HAL) Share Price Declined, Armstrong Shaw Associates Increased by $1.30 Million Its Holding; Annex Advisory Services Has Trimmed Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $2.36 Million; Shares Declined

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 60.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,186 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 48,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $69.37. About 4.95 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 82.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 44,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,106 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 54,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.8. About 3.03M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Wrote Down All of Remaining Investment in Venezuela During 1Q; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.25B for 7.85 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. $776,250 worth of stock was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Natl Bank & Trust In holds 162,464 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Barton Invest Mgmt stated it has 8,994 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 297,252 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Burke & Herbert State Bank, a Virginia-based fund reported 14,429 shares. Agf Invs America reported 35,207 shares stake. National Asset reported 22,563 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru reported 3,900 shares. Northeast Inv Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 9,387 shares. Old Republic Int Corporation holds 0.64% or 295,200 shares. Timber Creek Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fort Limited Partnership owns 2,507 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust has 0.31% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability Company owns 3,696 shares. Shelter Retirement Plan stated it has 2.6% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $667.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 86,455 shares to 205,364 shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 83,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 77,569 are held by Piedmont Advsrs. Rhenman & Prns Asset reported 0.03% stake. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Regent Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Andra Ap has 123,400 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Moreover, Massachusetts Financial Comm Ma has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Castleark Mgmt Ltd holds 690 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Llc reported 455 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr has 0.25% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Bright Rock Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 1.47% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). British Columbia Inv Management Corporation stated it has 244,571 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund invested in 0.11% or 17,348 shares. Opportunities Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 91,577 shares.