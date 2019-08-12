As Halliburton Co (HAL) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Energy Opportunities Capital Management Trimmed Position; Berkshire Asset Management Has Upped Bp Adr (BP) Stake by $337,636

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 39.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 59,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 91,577 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 150,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 13.61M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Adr (BP) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 7,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The hedge fund held 504,602 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.06M, up from 496,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 7.63 million shares traded or 21.86% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 26/04/2018 – BP PLC: Helge Lund to Succeed Carl-Henric Svanberg; 24/04/2018 – BP SEES TRINIDAD GAS OUTPUT STABILIZED ON IMPROVED EFFICIENCY; 19/04/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES – TOGETHER PROJECTS WILL DEVELOP TOTAL OF ABOUT 3 TRLN CUBIC FEET OF DISCOVERED GAS RESOURCES WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT OF 400 BLN RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS U.S. OIL PRODUCTION RISING FAST; 20/03/2018 – BP: Susan Dio Replaces John Minge; 20/03/2018 – BP SAYS MOVE TO SHORT-TERM LNG SUPPLY DEALS OF 5 YRS OR LESS; 10/05/2018 – BP INTENDS TO PARTICIPATE IN ISTANBUL NEW AIRPORT FUEL TENDER; 22/03/2018 – BP Squeezed Out of Abu Dhabi Offshore Oil as China, Italy Win; 01/05/2018 – BP’S GILVARY: BOARD WILL DISCUSS DIVIDEND IN 2H AS DEBT DROPS; 12/03/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: Publication of 2017 Annual Report and Annual Statement of Reserves

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 4,800 shares to 24,686 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,258 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac (NYSE:AFL).

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78M and $43.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.