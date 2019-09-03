As Halliburton Co (HAL) Market Valuation Declined, Hightower Advisors Cut Holding; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Hilton Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $9.82 Million as Stock Declined

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1422.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 122,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 131,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61M, up from 8,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 27/04/2018 – EXXON INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD JEFF WOODBURY COMMENTS ON CALL; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 158,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 61,693 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 220,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 12.16M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (Prn) (KRE) by 43,774 shares to 1,962 shares, valued at $101,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 622,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,842 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $309.65M for 12.73 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $14.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 370,163 shares to 380,163 shares, valued at $41.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 46,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences Plc.

