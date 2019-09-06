As Halliburton Co. (HAL) Market Valuation Declined, Armstrong Shaw Associates Increased Position; Glovista Investments Increases Stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 82.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 44,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 99,106 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 54,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 9.87M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $74.7. About 2.11 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Independent Inc has invested 1.19% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Optimum Inv Advsr holds 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 600 shares. Baldwin Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 8,130 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.47% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Dodge Cox holds 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 14,000 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 5,094 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested in 0.11% or 50,078 shares. Weiss Asset Lp owns 3,076 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Llc stated it has 29,702 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Piedmont Investment Advisors holds 0.07% or 25,434 shares in its portfolio. Baxter Bros Inc stated it has 0.72% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Numerixs Investment Tech Inc holds 2,996 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Personal Ser reported 60,705 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Aull Monroe Investment Management invested in 35,938 shares or 1.32% of the stock. 1,531 are held by Blue Chip Prtnrs Inc.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 683,876 shares to 251,262 shares, valued at $11.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr by 132,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 768,863 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).