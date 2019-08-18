As Halliburton Co (Call) (HAL) Market Value Declined, Holder Springbok Capital Management Lifted Its Stake; Rhumbline Advisers Has Lowered Cit Group New Com New Com (CIT) Stake by $916,500

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc New Com New Com (CIT) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 112,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, down from 131,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Cit Group Inc New Com New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $42.41. About 733,826 shares traded or 6.59% up from the average. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 25/05/2018 – CIT Group: Named Wahida Plummer as Chief Risk Officer Responsible for All Enterprise Risk; 19/04/2018 – DJ CIT Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIT); 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – ALSO COMMENCED A PUBLIC OFFERING OF SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CIT Group Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’, Sub Notes ‘BB’; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $448 MLN AT MAR 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $431 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE CLEARS CIT RAIL, VTG DEAL WITH CONDITIONS; 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP – PRELIMINARY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO DECREASED TO 14.0%, & PRELIMINARY TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO INCREASED TO 16.7%, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 25/05/2018 – CIT Names Chief Risk Officer; Promotes Chief Credit Officer; 09/03/2018 – CIT REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ABOUT $883M OF UNSECURED DEBT

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (Call) (HAL) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 111,500 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.53B market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 14.36 million shares traded or 0.69% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 684 shares. Johnson Grp Inc Inc has 3,081 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.09% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Fmr Ltd invested in 0.02% or 5.73M shares. 469,498 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Fdx, a California-based fund reported 22,779 shares. Bp Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 36,400 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa invested in 0.04% or 14,164 shares. Capital Intl Ca holds 16,115 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sei Invests owns 835,105 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 4.34M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited reported 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has 6.17M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 2.19M shares. Cullen Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 16,050 shares.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co (Put) (NYSE:TIF) by 37,500 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,100 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD).

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New Com by 35,296 shares to 704,491 shares, valued at $38.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Care Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRCM) by 40,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CIT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.69 million shares or 5.96% less from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 6,418 shares. Philadelphia has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.02% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Meeder Asset Management Incorporated has 0.13% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 34,850 shares. Ww Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 4,637 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 2.62M shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Comm Mn has 0.03% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Fj Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 47,062 shares. 296,982 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Co. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc owns 1.74% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 2.58M shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Fjarde Ap holds 0.03% or 55,349 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 4,510 shares.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.10 million for 8.16 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $851,673 activity. Alemany Ellen R had bought 11,500 shares worth $500,817 on Tuesday, August 13. $307,717 worth of stock was bought by Fawcett John J. on Tuesday, August 13.