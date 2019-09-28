As Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Market Value Rose, Holder Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Cut Holding; As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Market Value Rose, Roosevelt Investment Group Has Lifted Its Holding

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 101.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 76,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 152,396 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.69 million, up from 75,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.29. About 1.35M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) by 71.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 83,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% . The institutional investor held 34,029 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $192,000, down from 117,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Hallador Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.84M market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.565. About 75,175 shares traded. Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) has declined 21.18% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.18% the S&P500. Some Historical HNRG News: 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy 2017 Rev $271.6M; 09/03/2018 Hallador Announces the Passing of Victor P. Stabio, Board Chairman; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hallador Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HNRG); 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Secures New $267MM Credit Facility Through 2022; 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Entered Into New $267 Million Credit Agreement; 21/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – $267 MLN FACILITY IS COMPRISED OF A $147 MLN TERM LOAN AND A $120 MLN REVOLVER; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Rev $66.9M; 07/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.9 MLN VS $63.6 MLN; 15/03/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 9, BRENT BILSLAND, CO’S PRESIDENT AND CEO, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CHAIRMAN – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings Of $1.08 Per Share And Announces Formation Of Hourglass Sands, LLC

Analysts await Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HNRG’s profit will be $2.42M for 11.14 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Hallador Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -260.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hallador Energy Company Declares Quarterly Dividend and Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Hallador Energy Company Declares Quarterly Dividend and First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – PRNewswire” published on April 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Hallador Energy Company’s (NASDAQ:HNRG) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hallador Energy (HNRG) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 11 investors sold HNRG shares while 17 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 3.15% more from 11.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 12,489 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 0% or 13,525 shares. Parametric Port Ltd reported 0% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Stepstone Grp Inc Lp owns 0.03% invested in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) for 3,879 shares. Blackrock has 1.12 million shares. Zebra Mngmt Llc holds 0.04% or 12,806 shares in its portfolio. Robotti Robert reported 22,920 shares. Ajo Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0% invested in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) for 3,630 shares. Creative Planning owns 10,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 2,982 shares or 0% of the stock. Highlander Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 750 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 32,863 shares. State Street has 0% invested in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Geode Management Lc reported 233,595 shares.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Keysight Technologies Announces the First Single Box, Multi-Channel Solution for Wideband mmWave Measurements – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Keysight, OPPO team on 5G testing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Accelerates Market Introduction of 5G Devices in U.S. with Leading Number of 5G New Radio (NR) Conformance Test Cases Approved by PTCRB – Business Wire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $854.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,212 shares to 136,722 shares, valued at $28.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,756 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Cap Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 190,125 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hahn Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 6,744 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.06% or 257,059 shares in its portfolio. 19 were reported by Private Ocean Limited Liability. Stephens Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.11% or 18,292 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 105,299 shares. Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 20,632 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 225 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel stated it has 0.67% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership reported 17,552 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt accumulated 6,506 shares.