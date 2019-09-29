As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Valuation Rose, Holder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Decreased Its Holding by $548,100; Foundation Resource Management Lifted Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stake

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 77.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 26,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 7,474 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $164,000, down from 33,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.54. About 623,407 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale

Foundation Resource Management Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) by 24.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc bought 217,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.79M, up from 895,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 9.28M shares traded or 21.68% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $193.06 million activity. 2.00M shares were bought by Welling Glenn W., worth $47.34M on Friday, May 17.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX) by 11,199 shares to 12,772 shares, valued at $782,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 7,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).