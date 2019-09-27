As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Valuation Rose, First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Boosted by $2.33 Million Its Holding; Ubs Group (Put) (UBS) Stake Boosted by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Ubs Group (Put) (UBS) by 62.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 27,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 71,923 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97B, up from 44,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Ubs Group (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 1.89 million shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 21/03/2018 – N.Y. A.G. Schneiderman Announces $230 Million Settlement With UBS Over Misconduct Leading Up to Financial Crisis; 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Franchise Strength Drives Sound 1Q18; 25/03/2018 – UBS Group CEO Discusses Deals, Growth and Trade (Video); 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Group AG’s Sound 1Q Results Reflect Value of Globally Diversified Leading Wealth Manager With Investment Banking Capabilities; 21/03/2018 – N.Y.’s Schneiderman: UBS Settlement Includes $41 Million in Cash to New York State; 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS BONDS CONSISTS OF A 3-YEAR EUR 1.25 BILLION FLOATING RATE NOTE MATURING ON 23 APRIL 2021 AND A 4.8-YEAR EUR 1.25 BILLION FIXED RATE NOTE MATURING ON 23 JANUARY 2023; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING AT1; 29/05/2018 – UBS Hires Former European Commissioner as Brexit Adviser; 07/03/2018 TDC TDC.CO – UBS GROUP AG ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5%; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Pft CHF1.51B

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 265.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 110,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 152,529 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34 million, up from 41,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.54. About 623,407 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 30,311 shares or 0% of the stock. Sessa Im Limited Partnership reported 1.82% stake. First Interstate Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 86,506 are held by Raymond James Assocs. Moreover, Reilly Financial Advsrs Llc has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 0.06% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 46,225 shares. Parkside Fin Comml Bank has 98 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Eidelman Virant Cap has 0.69% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Quantbot Techs Lp reported 36,591 shares stake. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus reported 2,800 shares stake. 12,542 are held by First Foundation. Philadelphia Tru stated it has 0.26% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 54,005 shares.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “2 Analysts Leave Hain Celestial’s Sell-Side Event Underwhelmed – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HAIN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hain Celestial Announces Addition of New Senior Vice President of Business Development – PRNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan turns negative on Hain Celestial – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $701.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4,457 shares to 24,385 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 18,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,320 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $193.06 million activity. The insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought 2.00M shares worth $47.34 million.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Financ.Adr (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 884 shares to 5,555 shares, valued at $197.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 5,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,493 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS downshifts on Adient – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS cools on Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UBS Needs More Clarity On Wayfair’s Profitability For A Bullish Stance – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Heico cut to Sell at UBS on valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 12 Monthly Pay ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.