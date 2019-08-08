As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Valuation Rose, 13D Management Has Raised by $458,068 Its Stake; Wellington Management Group Llp Lifted Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $124.89 Million as Market Value Declined

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 19,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 489,832 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45M, up from 469,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $22.14. About 971,029 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 70,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2.63 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68B, up from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $39.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1832.89. About 3.37M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S CASP.PA MONOPRIX CEO SAYS AMAZON PARTNERSHIP COMPLEMENTS OCADO DEAL; 27/03/2018 – Amazon targets French grocery market with Monoprix deal; 16/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S EUGENE KIM & CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON HAS SHELVED A PLAN TO SELL DRUGS TO HOSPITALS & INSIDERS SAY THERE ARE TWO REASONS WHY; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: REAL ISSUES W/ AMAZON, NOT THE ONES TRUMP GOING AFTER; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan Chase; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 23/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos finally got Amazon into the top tier of the Fortune 500; 03/05/2018 – Unlike Amazon, Google doesn’t operate an actual e-commerce marketplace

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 64,771 shares to 746,845 shares, valued at $61.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 122,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.91M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. Shares for $19.38M were bought by Welling Glenn W. on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

