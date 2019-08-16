As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stock Value Rose, Lapides Asset Management Raised Stake by $729,399; First United Bank Trust Has Increased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Stake

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 220.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 6,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 9,678 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 3,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $126.24. About 307,080 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 31,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 431,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, up from 399,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $21.31. About 124,586 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 142,400 shares to 201,500 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,500 shares, and cut its stake in Fmc Corporation (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 54,005 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.13% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Moreover, Pggm Investments has 0.22% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). United Cap Advisers accumulated 144,722 shares. American Century Inc has invested 0.03% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 47,616 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.22M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York holds 0.01% or 14,248 shares. Eqis Mgmt Inc reported 13,069 shares. 49,827 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.11% or 27,000 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 81,600 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Fmr has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Goldman Sachs Incorporated has 2.26M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. 2.00M shares valued at $47.34 million were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. on Friday, May 17.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HAIN) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Aphriaâ€™s $70 million cash windfall is a product of its still-unexplained past – MarketWatch” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Popular Pot Stock Doesn’t Need a Partner or Buyout, CEO Says – Motley Fool” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why I’m (Still) Staying Away From Hain Celestial Stock – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 01, 2018.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 4,360 shares to 18,483 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Value Etf (IWS) by 3,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,333 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP).

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PNC Financial Is A Great Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PNC finances acquisition of maker of fitness equipment, billiards tables – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis stated it has 1.77% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Lc has invested 0.15% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Castine Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.31% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 60,770 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company owns 198,746 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Barnett And Inc owns 200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. American Tru Investment Advsr Limited has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cincinnati owns 510,000 shares. 4,401 are owned by Parsons Capital Management Ri. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd has 0.04% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Kwmg Ltd Liability Company invested in 22 shares or 0% of the stock. Korea Inv Corp holds 102,594 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Advisory Serv Network Ltd has 0.06% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Regent Ltd Liability reported 0.18% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).