As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stock Value Rose, Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Trimmed by $548,100 Its Stake; Driehaus Capital Management Has Trimmed Five9 (FIVN) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 77.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 26,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 7,474 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $164,000, down from 33,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 522,765 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 53.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 297,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 255,997 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.13 million, down from 553,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 621,949 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.36 million for 47.05 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $193.06 million activity. The insider Welling Glenn W. bought $47.34 million.