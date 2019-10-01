As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Pacifica Capital Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding; Leucadia National Trimmed Its Hess (HES) Holding by $7.87 Million

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 55.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 124,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 101,385 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, down from 226,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $60.48. About 2.33 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 27/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $210M; 05/03/2018 – Oil from shale will be resilient with oil at $50 -Hess CEO; 08/03/2018 – HESS: $1.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION $245M TO $255M; 23/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS DOESN’T INTEND TO ISSUE NEW DEBT TO FUND GUYANA PROJECT OR ANY OTHER PROJECTS; 29/05/2018 – Hess CDS Widens 10 Bps, Most in 10 Weeks; 13/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $42; 05/03/2018 OIL FROM SHALE WILL BE RESILIENT WITH OIL AT $50 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 55.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 26,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 21,780 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477,000, down from 48,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 784,023 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.46 million for 48.82 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. had bought 2.00 million shares worth $47.34M on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Of Vermont accumulated 0% or 1,114 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability reported 3.70 million shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Premier Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 38,953 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Moreover, Financial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 243,318 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 0.01% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 659,370 shares. Broadview Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 245,300 shares. Teton Advsr holds 91,600 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 46,225 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability holds 48 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Advisors Asset reported 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory invested 0.08% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 1.67 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.

