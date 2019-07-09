As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stock Price Rose, Pacifica Capital Investments Decreased Its Stake; Maverick Capital LTD Lowered Yum Brands (YUM) Position by $9.25 Million as Stock Value Rose

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 246,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 295,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.05. About 626,821 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 34.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 93,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 180,080 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.97 million, down from 273,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $110.48. About 817,138 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 insider sales for $3.73 million activity. $1.32 million worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares were sold by Creed Greg. Shares for $259,808 were sold by Lowings Anthony. 2,652 shares valued at $249,888 were bought by Domier Tanya L on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20 million for 31.75 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 40,660 shares to 89,080 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought 2.08M shares worth $49.19M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $22.91M for 25.06 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.