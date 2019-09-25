As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stock Price Rose, Black Creek Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position by $17.47 Million; As Tyson Foods (TSN) Market Value Rose, Ironsides Asset Advisors Trimmed Its Stake

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 34.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 7,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 13,652 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, down from 20,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $86.28. About 1.18M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Had Seen Eliminating 600 Positions; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE IS ABT $850M; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – “BELIEVE POTENTIAL BUYER WILL SEE VALUE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS AS WHOLE, INCLUDING TNT CRUST BRAND, FACILITIES, AND TEAM MEMBERS”; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDED & RESTATED CO’S EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2017; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS BUYS AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Net $315M; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASED COMMITMENTS UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENT FROM $1.5 BLN TO $1.75 BLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT INDUSTRY HOG SUPPLIES TO INCREASE ABOUT 2-3% IN FISCAL 2018 AS COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 831,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 6.42 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.70M, down from 7.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.55. About 704,491 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.38 million for 12.99 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28 million and $298.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 12,550 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $766,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $193.06 million activity. $47.34 million worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) was bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P..

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.46M for 48.98 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 885,192 shares to 10.78M shares, valued at $243.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

