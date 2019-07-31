As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Shares Rose, Pacifica Capital Investments Lowered Position by $5.67 Million; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Kingdon Capital Management Decreased Position as Share Price Declined

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 71,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 77,494 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 148,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $154.5. About 6.59M shares traded or 7.51% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 246,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 295,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.77. About 1.52M shares traded or 20.48% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. $19.38M worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) was bought by Welling Glenn W. on Thursday, February 28.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $22.91 million for 24.74 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 27,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Whittier stated it has 2,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North American accumulated 0.11% or 27,490 shares. 44,855 are owned by Woodstock. Walleye Trading Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 101,216 shares. 678,598 are held by Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company has invested 0.55% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 1.30M shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt has 13,221 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tradition Cap Ltd stated it has 0.38% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Parametric Port Associate Limited Company has 0.03% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 1.70 million shares. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.02% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 49,827 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank Trust Company owns 2,233 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $329.38 million and $208.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 1,525 shares to 216,748 shares, valued at $43.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen And Steers has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Somerset Grp Lc accumulated 1,359 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 738 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Wealthtrust Fairport reported 27,310 shares stake. Whale Rock Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.5% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ima Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 13 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Co has 200 shares. Amp Capital Investors owns 341,421 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Com reported 0.24% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dana Inv Advisors has invested 0.26% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ardevora Asset Management Llp stated it has 0.73% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Roundview Cap Limited Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,306 shares. Oakmont holds 4.5% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 202,005 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited invested in 1,871 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 365,918 shares to 598,167 shares, valued at $27.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 61,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Athenex Inc.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 429.17 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $11.85 million activity. Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of stock. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Conway Craig. $2.36M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Benioff Marc. BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. $1.00 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Harris Parker. Hawkins Mark J had sold 846 shares worth $134,514.