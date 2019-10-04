As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Shares Rose, Engaged Capital Has Lifted Its Stake by $88.36 Million; Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Share Price Rose While Engineers Gate Manager LP Cut Stake

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 24.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 4.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 21.07M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $461.41 million, up from 16.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 493,274 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 78.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 47,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 13,050 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $144,000, down from 60,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $663.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 279,811 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 18/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Statement from Mayor Emanuel on U.S. Senate Vote to Protect Great Lakes; 22/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman, Brown Announce Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 02/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES DREDGE 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.0C (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: SWOSU Great Lakes Hosts EM Occupational Standards Workshop; 28/03/2018 – Great Lakes Airlines Shuts Down Operations Indefinitely; 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Levin: Great Lakes Restoration Funding Urged in Bipartisan Letter; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Corn, Wheat and Soybean Farmers Denounce Proposed Gutting of Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 10/05/2018 – LPGA, Dow Partner to Bring New Team Competition to Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region Starting in 2019; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 37,323 shares to 42,623 shares, valued at $8.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) by 5,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL).

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $8.29M for 20.00 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $193.06 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $49.19M worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.