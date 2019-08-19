As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Shares Rose, Engaged Capital Has Increased Its Holding; Autus Asset Management Lifted Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $312,366

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 5.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 16.86M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389.83 million, up from 11.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $21.96. About 867,134 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 1,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 51,790 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.23 million, up from 49,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $165.74. About 884,564 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B

