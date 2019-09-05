As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Share Value Rose, Holder Pacifica Capital Investments Trimmed by $5.67 Million Its Holding; Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Cut Us Bancorp (USB) Position as Market Value Rose

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 246,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 48,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 295,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.71. About 569,427 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 26,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 60,293 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 86,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 2.19 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $49.19 million worth of stock or 2.08 million shares.

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $329.38M and $208.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,355 shares to 6,465 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 1.30M shares. Tower Capital (Trc) reported 4,157 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Company accumulated 5.10 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 27,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 24,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 78,925 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) or 41,903 shares. 48,805 are held by Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.07% or 134,682 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 832,631 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 35,204 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). M&T National Bank & Trust accumulated 13,950 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 1,308 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paragon Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 90 shares.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.46M for 44.80 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 192,321 are held by Mcrae Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Moreover, Check Capital Mgmt Ca has 1.71% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 669,245 shares. Argi Inv Serv Limited Liability Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 17,473 shares. Moreover, Hl Financial Svcs Limited Liability Corporation has 2.06% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 2.78 million shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department has 0.03% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 6,522 shares. 483,181 were accumulated by Edgar Lomax Va. The Kentucky-based Farmers National Bank & Trust has invested 0.28% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Berkshire Hathaway invested 3.12% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability reported 26,786 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 75,854 shares. Cutter And Brokerage Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 5,034 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt owns 49,460 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 1.65M shares. 1832 Asset Lp has 388,367 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bartlett & Communication Ltd Llc holds 1.29M shares or 2.38% of its portfolio.