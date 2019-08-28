As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Share Price Rose, Snow Capital Management LP Has Raised Position by $1.24 Million; Euclidean Technologies Management Has Decreased Its Dsw (DSW) Position by $437,800 as Valuation Were Volatile

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 54,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.26M, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 299,191 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Dsw Inc (DSW) by 35.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 19,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 36,476 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $810,000, down from 56,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Dsw Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $22.51 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSW News: 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc Sees FY Rev Growth to Decrease 1%-3%; 06/03/2018 DSW Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse Continues International Expansion; 13/03/2018 – DSW – EXCLUDING EXIT OF NON-CORE BUSINESSES AND 53RD WEEK, TOTAL REVENUES EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN 2% TO 4% RANGE IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – Designer Shoe Warehouse Opens in Springfield, MO; 13/03/2018 – DSW INC DSW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.52 TO $1.67 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/05/2018 – DSW’s Nieding Says New Deutsche Bank CEO Has the Right Strategy (Video); 30/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on DSW Inc wrongly coded to Destination XL Group; 13/03/2018 – DSW MAY TAKE ADDITIONAL EXIT CHARGES; 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc 4Q EPS 15c

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 433,869 shares to 310,171 shares, valued at $9.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 135,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,520 shares, and cut its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Fincl Bank Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Moreover, Principal Fin Incorporated has 0.01% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 387,174 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 13,721 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 64,296 shares. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 700 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 132,014 shares or 0% of the stock. 13D Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.45% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Olstein Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.35% or 92,000 shares. Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Invesco Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 48,805 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 54,005 shares. Walleye Trading Limited owns 0.02% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 101,216 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corp reported 5,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 209,196 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Aphria Stock Will Be Boosted by Its CEOâ€™s Leadership – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Vaping Growth Help Investors Extract More Value From Aphria Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 10 Best Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ramble On, Baby: Celestial Seasonings® and HeadCount Release Limited-Edition Tea – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Hain Celestial Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Date and Conference Call – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $193.06 million activity. $47.34 million worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) was bought by Welling Glenn W..

More notable recent Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “DSW’s Lackluster Fourth Quarter Disappoints Investors – Motley Fool” on March 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “DSW Fourth-Quarter Earnings: 3 Things Investors Should Watch – Motley Fool” published on March 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Designer Brands Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Will Cannabis Products Drive Shoppers to DSW’s Stores? – Motley Fool” published on January 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Camuto Acquisition Didn’t Help DSW in Latest Quarter – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 56 investors sold DSW shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 54.98 million shares or 14.25% less from 64.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Century Inc holds 268,546 shares. Buckingham Cap Management holds 105,000 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Gemmer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 247 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 0.07% or 76,218 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 145,788 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce accumulated 0% or 323,495 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Division reported 179 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested 0.02% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.24% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). 9,201 are held by Convergence Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation. 1,642 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Management. Zpr Invest Management owns 33,600 shares.