As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Share Price Rose, Paradice Investment Management Has Raised by $901,347 Its Holding; Genesis Asset Managers Llp Trimmed Its Position in Credicorp LTD (BAP) by $24.94 Million as Shares Declined

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 39,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.28 million, up from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.94. About 522,414 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 104,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 585,744 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.55 million, down from 690,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $235.85. About 241,139 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 4.31% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $4.13 EPS, up 9.84% or $0.37 from last year’s $3.76 per share. BAP’s profit will be $329.42 million for 14.28 P/E if the $4.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.15 actual EPS reported by Credicorp Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.48% negative EPS growth.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Class C by 51,266 shares to 11.42 million shares, valued at $222.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Class A by 74,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. Another trade for 1.00M shares valued at $19.38 million was bought by Welling Glenn W..