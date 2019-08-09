As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Share Price Rose, Engaged Capital Raised Stake by $117.30 Million; As Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Cullen Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 5.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 16.86M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389.83 million, up from 11.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.18. About 460,215 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN)

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 15,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 658,370 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.65M, up from 642,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $110.15. About 7.00 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks; 26/04/2018 – DASSAULT SYSTEMES DAST.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 115 FROM EUR 108; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses currency-rigging claims against big banks; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Juror Says Doomed $8 Billion Award Was Message to Bank; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Unit Looks to Control 51% of Joint-Venture Brokerage in China; 14/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – GALP ENERGIA SA GALP.LS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 18 EUROS FROM 17 EUROS; 05/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to get more favorable trade terms with China and other countries; 18/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – ANNOUNCES A NEW SUITE OF GLOBAL FIXED INCOME INDICES, J.P. MORGAN ESG; 20/04/2018 – The platform was built over more than a year using Quorum, a type of open-source blockchain that JPMorgan has developed inhouse

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Republic Inv Management Inc has 1.13% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mirador Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 32,725 shares or 1.8% of the stock. Donaldson Cap Ltd holds 2.54% or 281,490 shares in its portfolio. 48,730 are held by Monetary Mgmt Grp. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd has 721,849 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Fagan Associates has 2.91% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). C M Bidwell And Assocs Ltd, Hawaii-based fund reported 35 shares. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo holds 435,378 shares. Connecticut-based Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 3.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 3,638 are owned by West Chester Advsrs Inc. Iberiabank holds 116,851 shares. Mcrae holds 2,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 10,151 are held by Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv. Eastern State Bank accumulated 313,709 shares. Farmers Comm stated it has 2.94% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “JP Morgan Ship Seized With Over $1 Billion in Cocaine on Board – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan’s (NYSE: JPM) entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mmc Norilsk Nickel Pjsc (Adr) by 123,565 shares to 676,570 shares, valued at $14.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Singapore Telecommunications L (SNGNF) by 198,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (Adr) (NASDAQ:VOD).

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hain Celestial Announces Appointment of Veteran Consumer Packaged Goods Executive as President, North America – PRNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Hain Celestial Announces Addition of New Senior Vice President of Business Development – PRNewswire” published on May 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Stocks to Buy to Ride the Vegan Wave – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Hain Celestial’s Strategic Efforts Lead to a Turnaround? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 28, 2018.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity. $49.19 million worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) was bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. on Monday, May 13.