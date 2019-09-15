As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowered by $840,000 Its Stake; As Inphi (IPHI) Stock Rose, Alphaone Investment Services Decreased by $1.50 Million Its Position

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 3.24M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.96M, down from 3.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.96. About 636,502 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 46.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 29,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.94% . The institutional investor held 35,111 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, down from 65,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $62.64. About 907,424 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 08/03/2018 – Inphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center Interconnects and Inside Data Centers; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Inphi Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHI); 20/03/2018 – lnphi and lnnovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Rev $67.3M-$71.3M; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 08/03/2018 lnphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center lnterconnects and Inside Data Centers; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q REV. CONT OPS $60.1M, EST. $59.8M

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hain Celestial to Gain From Project Terra, Soft Sales a Woe – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bullet-Dodging Aphria Stock Is a Risky, But Rewarding Trade – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Market Volatility Impact The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HAIN) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oversold Conditions For Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Vaping Growth Help Investors Extract More Value From Aphria Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 45,000 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 40,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 545,740 shares, and has risen its stake in St Joe Co (NYSE:JOE).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $193.06 million activity. The insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $47.34 million.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.47M for 49.91 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Inphi Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.