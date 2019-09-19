As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pacifica Capital Investments Has Cut by $562,590 Its Holding; Eastern Bank Lifted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $335,500

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 55.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 26,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 21,780 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477,000, down from 48,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.11. About 899,973 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 1,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 69,088 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.86M, up from 67,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $230.61. About 2.94M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Com holds 46,455 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Fairview Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1,065 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv invested in 0.01% or 58 shares. Advisory Ltd reported 12,704 shares stake. Cohen Klingenstein Lc reported 14,000 shares stake. Vigilant Mngmt owns 2.5% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 76,665 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc owns 302,280 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corp New York holds 9,520 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Grp Inc Limited Com has 0.82% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 823,901 shares. Hollencrest Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Franklin Street Advsr Nc reported 0.08% stake. Spinnaker Trust reported 16,243 shares. Fagan reported 7,687 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Company owns 1.47 million shares. Palladium Prtn Lc invested 0.78% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million on Wednesday, May 1.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (SPY) by 95,236 shares to 357,814 shares, valued at $104.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares (CSJ) by 8,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,940 shares, and cut its stake in Bank America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.46 million for 50.25 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Fincl Bank stated it has 1,162 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Retail Bank De invested in 22,875 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 5,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can accumulated 0% or 54,005 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 116,503 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 3,792 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 1.67M shares. Alberta Investment Management, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 220,522 shares. Black Creek Mgmt stated it has 6.42 million shares or 4.64% of all its holdings. Stifel Fin, Missouri-based fund reported 36,780 shares. Carroll Assoc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Franklin holds 0% or 9,919 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Comerica Natl Bank owns 51,817 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

