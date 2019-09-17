As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Pacifica Capital Investments Has Lowered Its Stake by $562,590; Xcel Energy (XEL) Shareholder Stewart & Patten Co Cut Stake by $488,166 as Stock Value Rose

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 55.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 26,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 21,780 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477,000, down from 48,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.48. About 378,147 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 8,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 451,943 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.89 million, down from 460,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $63.51. About 1.54 million shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 05/03/2018 XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy First Quarter 2018 Earnings Report; 26/04/2018 – XCEL EXPECTS APPROVAL OF WIND PROJECT IN TEXAS; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces Leadership Changes; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XEL PRAIRIE ISLAND; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: DRONES TO SURVEY TRANSMISSION LINES NEAR DENVER; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees Few Opportunities for Westward Expansion of Regional Transmission Organization; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: FAA OKS WAIVER TO FLY DRONES BEYOND LINE OF SIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Rev $2.95B

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $193.06 million activity. On Monday, May 13 the insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $49.19M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bank owns 174,314 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 71,534 shares. Asset Mngmt One accumulated 0% or 14,487 shares. Mason Street Advsr reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co holds 12,122 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 600 shares. South Dakota Inv Council invested in 0.05% or 106,260 shares. Prudential Incorporated holds 55,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Lc owns 16,141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 54,005 shares. Panagora Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,130 shares. 26,647 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Moreover, Mufg Americas Hldg has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 0.48% or 152,529 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.46 million for 51.09 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold XEL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 393.30 million shares or 1.44% more from 387.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Colony Gru Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 39,374 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 14,043 shares stake. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.09% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 7,996 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 0% or 188 shares. 436,100 are owned by Bruce Inc. Prudential Financial Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.35% or 732,245 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.06% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Whittier invested in 8,545 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dean Mngmt accumulated 12,184 shares. Mairs Incorporated holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 242,485 shares. 4,325 are held by Intrust Financial Bank Na. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 8.17M shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.14% or 396,973 shares. Grp One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $556.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,325 shares to 117,134 shares, valued at $13.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 19,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

