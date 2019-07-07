As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Market Valuation Rose, Clean Yield Group Lifted by $1.18 Million Its Holding; Imax (IMAX) Shareholder Sarbit Advisory Services Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98 million, down from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 235,274 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 0.04% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 24/04/2018 – IMAX& AMC SIGN BINDING LOI FOR IMAX® WITH LASER EXPERIENCE; 27/03/2018 – IMAX China Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Imax; 24/04/2018 – Imax and Cineworld Group to Add IMAX With Laser Experience in 55 Cineworld and Regal IMAX Locations; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 14/05/2018 – IMAX: INFINITY WAR SETS WEEKEND CHINA RECORD, GROSSING $20.3M; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 19/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day LA Named IMAX’s Creative Agency of Record; 30/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War Makes Hollywood History As First Film Shot Entirely With IMAX® Cameras; Grosses $41.5 M; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q Adj EPS 21c

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 51,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,238 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 140,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $22.37. About 462,930 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” on May 25, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hain Celestial (HAIN) to Post Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: WHR, HAIN, R – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports for Disney, Coca-Cola & Gilead – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hain Celestial Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Hain Pure Protein – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,614 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 29,813 shares. Steel Hldgs Lp holds 25,000 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Personal Cap Corporation owns 189,216 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. River Road Asset Mngmt owns 134,682 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 31,900 shares in its portfolio. Teton owns 0.24% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 104,186 shares. Whittier Com accumulated 2,400 shares. Moreover, Fmr has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division invested in 0.13% or 41,739 shares. Northern owns 815,173 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 27,000 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt owns 0.13% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 791 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 157,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James & Associate holds 0% or 55,860 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. also bought $49.19 million worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) on Monday, May 13.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,016 shares to 23,113 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc Com New (NYSE:CXP) by 33,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,598 shares, and cut its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co Com.

Analysts await IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. IMAX’s profit will be $13.53 million for 23.23 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by IMAX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IMAX Boosts 2019 Box Office Projections – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is IMAX Corporation (IMAX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IMAX opens a window to Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “AMC’s Stubs Membership Is Soaring – The Motley Fool” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Companies Reaping the Greatest Rewards From the Record-Breaking Debut of “Avengers: Endgame” – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 30, 2019.