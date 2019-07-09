As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Market Valuation Rose, Clean Yield Group Has Lifted Holding; As First Republic Bk (FRC) Valuation Declined, Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Boosted Stake

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $100.98. About 1.57 million shares traded or 45.75% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500.

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 51,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,238 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 140,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.04. About 704,747 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Pehub.com with their article: “Aterian closes buyout of Hain Pure Protein from Hain Celestial – PE Hub” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Kraft Heinz’s Accounting Issues Raise Red Flags – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 5/21/19 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “2 Analysts Leave Hain Celestial’s Sell-Side Event Underwhelmed – Benzinga” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 51,000 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 200 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.12% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 13,721 shares. Woodstock stated it has 44,855 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 3,505 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Amer Century Incorporated has 1.21M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Llp has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Teton Advisors, a New York-based fund reported 104,186 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 14,248 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Foundation Advsr has 0.02% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 12,511 shares. The California-based Engaged Ltd Liability has invested 54.72% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 169,888 shares.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc Com New (NYSE:CXP) by 33,095 shares to 230,598 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 46,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,808 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Class A.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity. $49.19M worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares were bought by Welling Glenn W..

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First Republic Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 14, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “ZION vs. FRC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Zacks.com” with publication date: June 10, 2019.