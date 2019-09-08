As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Market Valuation Rose, Black Creek Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding by $8.50 Million; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Lifted as Market Value Declined

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 369,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 7.26M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.77 million, down from 7.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 601,881 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 7,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 65,609 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 58,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $76.29. About 174,507 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $193.06 million activity. Welling Glenn W. bought $47.34M worth of stock or 2.00 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Retail Bank owns 344 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Philadelphia Communication accumulated 177,300 shares. 169,888 are owned by State Teachers Retirement Systems. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.02% or 18,100 shares. Olstein Management LP has invested 0.35% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Paradice Investment Mngmt Lc reported 1.96M shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Cambiar Invsts Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Signaturefd Limited has 73 shares. Broadview Advisors Limited invested in 1.05% or 167,625 shares. Pacifica Investments Lc owns 48,570 shares. Engaged Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 54.72% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 16.86M shares.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 70,286 shares to 9.89M shares, valued at $234.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Santander S A by 687,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.06 million for 44.59 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 47,582 shares to 147,330 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R) by 18,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,711 shares, and cut its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).