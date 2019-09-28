As Haemonetics (HAE) Valuation Rose, Eminence Capital LP Has Boosted Its Holding by $92.26 Million; As Cubesmart (CUBE) Stock Rose, Macquarie Group LTD Has Increased Position by $3.03 Million

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 690.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 768,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The hedge fund held 880,219 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.93 million, up from 111,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $124.18. About 365,332 shares traded or 0.11% up from the average. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $234 MLN, UP 2.4%; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ’19 REV UP 3%-5%; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.22; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Appoints Said Bolorforosh Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer; 10/04/2018 – Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results: May 8, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS Enhanced Software With YES Technology; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.43; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 SHR $1.50 – $1.80; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Names Said Bolorforosh Chief Technology Officer

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 91,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 514,759 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.21M, up from 423,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 1.32M shares traded or 4.03% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C

